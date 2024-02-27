Tuesday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Tuesday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of Glatfelter, up about 8.3% and shares of Mativ Holdings up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Adapthealth, trading higher by about 30.1% and Alignment Healthcare, trading higher by about 12.2% on Tuesday.

