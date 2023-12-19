In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.6%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 20.7% and shares of Upbound Group up about 2.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by Gold Royalty, trading up by about 8.5% and Harmony Gold Mining, trading up by about 7.2% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Precious Metals

