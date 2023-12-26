In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 10% and shares of Best Buy up about 1.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Glatfelter, trading higher by about 9.1% and Suzano, trading higher by about 1.2% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Paper & Forest Products

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.