Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of Vertiv Holdings, up about 3.5% and shares of Global Industrial up about 1.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Marathon Petroleum, trading higher by about 5.1% and CVR Energy, trading higher by about 3.8% on Tuesday.

