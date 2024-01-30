News & Insights

VRT

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

January 30, 2024 — 01:53 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of Vertiv Holdings, up about 3.5% and shares of Global Industrial up about 1.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Marathon Petroleum, trading higher by about 5.1% and CVR Energy, trading higher by about 3.8% on Tuesday.

VRT
GIC
MPC
CVI

