In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.3%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 8% and shares of Best Buy up about 2.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Ring Energy, trading higher by about 8.9% and SM Energy, trading up by about 7.4% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.