Markets
CEIX

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

November 29, 2022 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Consol Energy, up about 8.1% and shares of Teck Resources up about 6.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, trading higher by about 8.8% and Gerdau, trading up by about 7.7% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEIX
TECK
SID
GGB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.