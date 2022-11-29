In trading on Tuesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Consol Energy, up about 8.1% and shares of Teck Resources up about 6.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, trading higher by about 8.8% and Gerdau, trading up by about 7.7% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.