Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, up 3.9%. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.6% and 8.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 3.1% on the day, and up 4.04% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 41.10% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc., is down 19.03% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 3.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 3.2% in midday trading, and down 10.53% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 38.21% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 14.90% year-to-date. Combined, AES and AWK make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +3.9% Utilities +3.3% Financial +3.3% Technology & Communications +3.0% Services +2.9% Industrial +2.6% Consumer Products +2.5% Healthcare +1.9% Energy +1.0%

