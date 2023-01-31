Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.2%. Within that group, International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) and Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.2% and 4.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 8.65% year-to-date. International Paper Co, meanwhile, is up 17.55% year-to-date, and Masco Corp. is up 11.11% year-to-date. IP makes up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 1.5%. Among large Industrial stocks, Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.7% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 2.98% on a year-to-date basis. Pentair PLC, meanwhile, is up 22.43% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 22.14% year-to-date. Combined, PNR and GNRC make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.2% Industrial +1.5% Consumer Products +1.3% Services +1.2% Financial +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.1% Healthcare +0.7% Utilities +0.3% Energy +0.3%

