Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.6% and 6.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 6.72% year-to-date. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is up 7.88% year-to-date, and International Paper Co is up 9.68% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and IP make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 4.64% on a year-to-date basis. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.70% year-to-date, and Zoetis Inc, is down 12.86% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and ZTS make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.1%
