Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.9%. Within the sector, Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.5% and 4.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 11.14% year-to-date. Packaging Corp of America, meanwhile, is up 20.63% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 7.57% year-to-date. Combined, PKG and WRK make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.9%. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 4.20% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 5.27% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 2.46% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and MRO make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+1.9%
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.8%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
Also see: EPAC market cap history
TALK Options Chain
CYCN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.