PKG

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

July 25, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.9%. Within the sector, Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.5% and 4.8%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 11.14% year-to-date. Packaging Corp of America, meanwhile, is up 20.63% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 7.57% year-to-date. Combined, PKG and WRK make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.9%. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 4.20% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 5.27% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 2.46% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and MRO make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.9%
Energy +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Utilities +0.3%
Healthcare +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Financial -0.5%
Consumer Products -0.6%

