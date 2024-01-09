News & Insights

Markets
JNPR

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Medical Instruments & Supplies

January 09, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Juniper Networks, up about 22.1% and shares of Akoustis Technologies up about 7.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are medical instruments & supplies shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Cutera, trading up by about 32.6% and ClearPoint Neuro, trading higher by about 17.3% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Medical Instruments & Supplies
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Medical Instruments & Supplies

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNPR
AKTS
CUTR
CLPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.