In trading on Tuesday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Juniper Networks, up about 22.1% and shares of Akoustis Technologies up about 7.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are medical instruments & supplies shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Cutera, trading up by about 32.6% and ClearPoint Neuro, trading higher by about 17.3% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Medical Instruments & Supplies

