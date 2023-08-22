News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Education & Training Services

August 22, 2023 — 11:55 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Fabrinet, up about 27.4% and shares of CommScope Holding up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by 2U, trading up by about 17% and Universal Technical Institute, trading higher by about 2.5% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

