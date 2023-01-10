Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

January 10, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%. Leading the group were shares of Sotera Health, up about 99.8% and shares of Bright Health Group up about 19.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Bed, Bath & Beyond, trading up by about 19.1% and Sleep Number, trading higher by about 5.4% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

