In trading on Tuesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Brookdale Senior Living, up about 32% and shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings up about 5.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer services shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by WW International, trading up by about 42.6% and GigaCloud Technology, trading up by about 5.5% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Consumer Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.