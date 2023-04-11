Markets
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Consumer Services

April 11, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Brookdale Senior Living, up about 32% and shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings up about 5.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer services shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by WW International, trading up by about 42.6% and GigaCloud Technology, trading up by about 5.5% on Tuesday.

