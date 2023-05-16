Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.9%. Within that group, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) and McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 1.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 2.89% year-to-date. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 39.34% year-to-date, and McKesson Corp is up 5.83% year-to-date. Combined, GEHC and MCK make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.2% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 24.16% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 60.07% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 106.45% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and NVDA make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.9% Technology & Communications -0.9% Consumer Products -1.1% Services -1.1% Industrial -1.1% Financial -1.2% Utilities -1.8% Materials -1.9% Energy -2.2%

