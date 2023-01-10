Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within the sector, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 5.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 0.80% year-to-date. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is up 9.30% year-to-date, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. is up 3.33% year-to-date. Combined, STE and A make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.2% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 4.91% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.30% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc is up 10.95% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and NFLX make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.1%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
