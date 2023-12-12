Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 0.34% year-to-date. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is down 21.80% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp, is down 2.80% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and EW make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) and Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 13.53% on a year-to-date basis. Alaska Air Group, Inc., meanwhile, is down 10.65% year-to-date, and Southwest Airlines Co, is down 4.55% year-to-date. Combined, ALK and LUV make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.7% Industrial +0.6% Financial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.2% Consumer Products -0.0% Services -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Materials -0.4% Energy -1.7%

