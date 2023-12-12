Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 0.34% year-to-date. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is down 21.80% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp, is down 2.80% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and EW make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) and Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 13.53% on a year-to-date basis. Alaska Air Group, Inc., meanwhile, is down 10.65% year-to-date, and Southwest Airlines Co, is down 4.55% year-to-date. Combined, ALK and LUV make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-1.7%
Also see: FRA Historical Stock Prices
ANCX Price Target
PepsiCo MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.