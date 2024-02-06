Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.7%. Within that group, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 12.3% and 6.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 5.57% year-to-date. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.71% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc is up 6.56% year-to-date. Combined, GEHC and ALGN make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 0.29% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.74% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company, is down 13.43% year-to-date. Combined, APA and BKR make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.7%
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Industrial
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
