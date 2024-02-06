News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

February 06, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.7%. Within that group, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 12.3% and 6.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 5.57% year-to-date. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.71% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc is up 6.56% year-to-date. Combined, GEHC and ALGN make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Energy stocks, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 0.29% on a year-to-date basis. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.74% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company, is down 13.43% year-to-date. Combined, APA and BKR make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.7%
Energy +1.0%
Industrial +0.9%
Materials +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Services +0.5%
Utilities +0.5%
Financial +0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

