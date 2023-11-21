Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) and Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 2.87% year-to-date. Agilent Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is down 16.88% year-to-date, and Waters Corp., is down 20.21% year-to-date. Combined, A and WAT make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 5.05% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 123.25% year-to-date, and Clorox Co is up 1.76% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Materials
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
