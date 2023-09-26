Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.5%. Within that group, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 2.95% year-to-date. ResMed Inc., meanwhile, is down 31.10% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 23.47% year-to-date. Combined, RMD and DXCM make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) and Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 5.37% on a year-to-date basis. Smith (A O) Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.07% year-to-date, and Mondelez International Inc is up 8.00% year-to-date. MDLZ makes up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.5% Consumer Products -0.7% Energy -0.8% Services -0.9% Industrial -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.4% Materials -1.4% Financial -1.5% Utilities -2.1%

