Tuesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.3%. Within that group, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) and Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 2.33% year-to-date. CVS Health Corporation, meanwhile, is down 24.65% year-to-date, and Eli Lilly is up 24.95% year-to-date. Combined, CVS and LLY make up approximately 9.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.12% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 150.04% year-to-date, and McCormick & Co Inc is up 12.96% year-to-date. MKC makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.5% Utilities -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Financial -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.1% Materials -1.2% Energy -2.6%

