Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Sporting Goods & Activities

April 18, 2023 — 12:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 6.4% and shares of TopBuild up about 3.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are sporting goods & activities shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Manchester United, trading up by about 2.9% and Liberty Media, trading up by about 2.8% on Tuesday.

