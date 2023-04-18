In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 6.4% and shares of TopBuild up about 3.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are sporting goods & activities shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Manchester United, trading up by about 2.9% and Liberty Media, trading up by about 2.8% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Sporting Goods & Activities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.