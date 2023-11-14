News & Insights

SKY

Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Real Estate Stocks

November 14, 2023 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.1%. Leading the group were shares of Skyline Champion, up about 11.7% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises up about 11% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are real estate shares, up on the day by about 7.2% as a group, led by Redfin, trading higher by about 14.5% and Anywhere Real Estate, trading higher by about 14.5% on Tuesday.

BNK Invest
Stocks mentioned

SKY
HOV
RDFN
HOUS

