In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 6% and shares of Dream Finders Homes up about 4.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Borr Drilling, trading higher by about 5.7% and Nabors Industries, trading higher by about 4.5% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.