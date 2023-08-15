News & Insights

Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

August 15, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Skyline Champion, up about 4.1% and shares of D.R. Horton up about 2.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led by LL Flooring Holdings, trading up by about 24.9% and Arhaus, trading up by about 3.9% on Tuesday.

