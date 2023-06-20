In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Beazer Homes USA, up about 2.5% and shares of Meritage Homes up about 2.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Kaman, trading up by about 6.5% and Lockheed Martin, trading higher by about 0.2% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Defense Stocks

