Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Computer Peripherals

May 16, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 4.8% and shares of Landsea Homes up about 1.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by Vuzix, trading higher by about 4.2% and Lantronix, trading higher by about 4.2% on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

