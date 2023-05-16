In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, up about 4.8% and shares of Landsea Homes up about 1.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by Vuzix, trading higher by about 4.2% and Lantronix, trading higher by about 4.2% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Computer Peripherals

