Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Financial stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.5%. Within that group, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.1% and 4.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 6.14% year-to-date. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.15% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services is up 4.59% year-to-date. Combined, MKTX and DFS make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.7% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 8.61% on a year-to-date basis. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.32% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 56.43% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and NRG make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial -0.5% Utilities -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.7% Consumer Products -0.8% Healthcare -0.9% Industrial -0.9% Services -1.2% Energy -1.2% Materials -1.5%

