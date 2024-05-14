Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 11.27% year-to-date. Globe Life Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.07% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation is up 11.16% year-to-date. Combined, GL and SCHW make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 7.85% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 187.42% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 13.35% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and ENPH make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Services +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Materials +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Energy -0.3%

