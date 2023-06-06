Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 3.62% year-to-date. Comerica, Inc., meanwhile, is down 34.81% year-to-date, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A., is down 36.52% year-to-date. Combined, CMA and ZION make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 17.98% on a year-to-date basis. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 47.23% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 27.41% year-to-date. EXPE makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Materials
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
Also see: ETFs Holding MDU
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JUN
ETFs Holding QURE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.