Tuesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Financial sector, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 3.62% year-to-date. Comerica, Inc., meanwhile, is down 34.81% year-to-date, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A., is down 36.52% year-to-date. Combined, CMA and ZION make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 17.98% on a year-to-date basis. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 47.23% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 27.41% year-to-date. EXPE makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.9% Services +0.8% Materials +0.8% Industrial +0.4% Energy +0.3% Utilities +0.1% Technology & Communications 0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Healthcare -0.8%

