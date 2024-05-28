Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 10.55% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.40% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 9.83% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MRO make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 13.67% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 176.23% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 12.47% year-to-date. Combined, VST and AES make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.7% Utilities -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Materials -0.3% Services -0.5% Financial -0.9% Consumer Products -1.2% Industrial -1.2% Healthcare -1.5%

