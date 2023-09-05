Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 10.26% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.79% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 8.83% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and HAL make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) and Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 44.14% on a year-to-date basis. NetApp, Inc., meanwhile, is up 33.23% year-to-date, and Oracle Corp is up 48.65% year-to-date. Combined, NTAP and ORCL make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.6% Technology & Communications -0.1% Financial -0.8% Consumer Products -1.1% Services -1.1% Healthcare -1.4% Industrial -1.4% Materials -1.8% Utilities -2.1%

