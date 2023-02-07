Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 3.34% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.95% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 8.85% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) and Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.9% and 7.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 14.94% on a year-to-date basis. Skyworks Solutions Inc, meanwhile, is up 33.93% year-to-date, and Fiserv Inc is up 12.54% year-to-date. Combined, SWKS and FISV make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Utilities
|-0.8%
Also see: High Beta Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.