Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 59.03% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 75.43% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 65.15% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HAL make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 11.49% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 19.30% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 19.64% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and NUE make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.6% Materials +0.8% Financial +0.6% Healthcare +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Services +0.2% Consumer Products -0.3%

