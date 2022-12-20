Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 59.03% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 75.43% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 65.15% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HAL make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 11.49% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 19.30% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 19.64% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and NUE make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Materials
|+0.8%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
