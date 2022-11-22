Markets
EQT

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

November 22, 2022 — 02:32 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.3%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.9% on the day, and up 71.76% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 102.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 101.65% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MPC make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.7%. Among large Materials stocks, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and down 8.49% on a year-to-date basis. CF Industries Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 55.34% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 36.24% year-to-date. Combined, CF and CE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.3%
Materials +1.7%
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Services +0.8%
Financial +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Utilities +0.5%
Healthcare +0.5%

