Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Healthcare

December 13, 2022 — 02:39 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.1%. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.3% and 4.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 60.24% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 63.08% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 72.83% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and APA make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 23.7% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 0.55% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.56% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 32.43% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and TECH make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.1%
Healthcare +1.3%
Materials +1.2%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Services +0.6%
Financial +0.4%
Industrial +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Utilities -0.1%

