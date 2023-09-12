Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.0%. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.2% on the day, and up 11.74% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.53% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 38.50% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and EQT make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.6% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 2.38% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 20.37% year-to-date, and PNC Financial Services Group, is down 19.21% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and PNC make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.0%
|Financial
|+1.1%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
