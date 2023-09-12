News & Insights

Markets
OXY

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

September 12, 2023 — 03:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.0%. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.2% on the day, and up 11.74% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.53% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 38.50% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and EQT make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.6% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 2.38% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 20.37% year-to-date, and PNC Financial Services Group, is down 19.21% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and PNC make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.0%
Financial +1.1%
Utilities +0.1%
Materials -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Services -0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Dividend Aristocrats List
 LRAD Videos
 SXCP Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY
EQT
XLE
ZION
PNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.