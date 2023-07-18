Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 0.50% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 11.94% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 17.51% year-to-date. Combined, APA and CTRA make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Financial stocks, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.2% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 2.67% on a year-to-date basis. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is down 19.12% year-to-date, and Morgan Stanley is up 8.60% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and MS make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Financial +0.8% Services +0.6% Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Utilities -1.1%

