Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 0.23% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.34% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 0.60% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.2%. Among large Financial stocks, KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) and US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 0.10% on a year-to-date basis. KeyCorp, meanwhile, is down 41.54% year-to-date, and US Bancorp, is down 19.69% year-to-date. Combined, KEY and USB make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Financial +1.2% Materials +1.1% Services +0.9% Industrial +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Healthcare +0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.