Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 3.57% year-to-date. Chevron Corporation, meanwhile, is down 7.80% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 20.16% year-to-date. Combined, CVX and APA make up approximately 20.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.0% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 4.99% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 36.30% year-to-date, and American International Group Inc, is down 9.47% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and AIG make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.8% Financial +0.3% Utilities +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Materials -0.4% Industrial -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.0% Healthcare -1.1% Services -1.2%

