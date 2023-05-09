Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 3.22% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.24% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 1.24% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MPC make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Financial stocks, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 5.32% on a year-to-date basis. Progressive Corp., meanwhile, is up 5.23% year-to-date, and Welltower Inc is up 17.16% year-to-date. PGR makes up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Financial 0.0% Industrial 0.0% Utilities -0.1% Services -0.2% Materials -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Healthcare -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.7%

