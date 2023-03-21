Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.8%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.2% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.9% on the day, and down 4.30% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.64% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 10.55% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 2.3%. Among large Financial stocks, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 46.1% and 8.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 2.2% in midday trading, and down 6.72% on a year-to-date basis. First Republic Bank, meanwhile, is down 85.14% year-to-date, and KeyCorp, is down 27.12% year-to-date. Combined, FRC and KEY make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.8% Financial +2.3% Materials +1.2% Services +1.1% Industrial +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Utilities -2.6%

