Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 68.09% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 77.07% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 64.89% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.0%. Among large Financial stocks, Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK) and Welltower OP Inc (Symbol: WELL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 7.25% on a year-to-date basis. Healthpeak Properties Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.85% year-to-date, and Welltower OP Inc, is down 17.22% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.1%
|Financial
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.9%
Also see: Funds Holding VECO
CSTR Next Dividend Date
Institutional Holders of UXI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.