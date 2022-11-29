Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 68.09% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 77.07% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 64.89% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.0%. Among large Financial stocks, Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK) and Welltower OP Inc (Symbol: WELL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 7.25% on a year-to-date basis. Healthpeak Properties Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.85% year-to-date, and Welltower OP Inc, is down 17.22% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Financial +1.0% Materials +1.0% Services +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.3% Utilities -0.9%

