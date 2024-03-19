Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 10.64% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is down 2.09% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 7.18% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and APA make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 5.06% on a year-to-date basis. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is up 8.27% year-to-date, and Hasbro, Inc. is up 7.81% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Financial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1%

