Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 3.97% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.22% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company, is down 11.63% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and BKR make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) and PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 1.95% on a year-to-date basis. BorgWarner Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.45% year-to-date, and PACCAR Inc. is up 18.04% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Consumer Products +0.4% Financial +0.3% Services +0.2% Utilities +0.2% Materials -0.4% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 ETFs Holding HLS

 Funds Holding MONY

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LOGO



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.