Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

March 28, 2023 — 02:31 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 3.41% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.99% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 13.74% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and VLO make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.6% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 2.24% on a year-to-date basis. McCormick & Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.67% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 5.58% year-to-date. MKC makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.6%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Materials +0.4%
Services +0.3%
Utilities +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Healthcare -0.6%
Financial -0.6%
Technology & Communications -1.0%

