Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 64.22% year-to-date. Exxon Mobil Corp, meanwhile, is up 85.69% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 72.97% year-to-date. Combined, XOM and VLO make up approximately 26.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 4.73% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 32.14% year-to-date, and VF Corp., is down 60.80% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
