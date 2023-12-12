News & Insights

GOTU

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Publishing Stocks

December 12, 2023 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Gaotu Techedu, up about 15% and shares of American Public Education up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are publishing shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Gannett, trading up by about 18.5% and Scholastic, trading higher by about 1.5% on Tuesday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

GOTU
APEI
GCI
SCHL

