In trading on Tuesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Gaotu Techedu, up about 15% and shares of American Public Education up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are publishing shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Gannett, trading up by about 18.5% and Scholastic, trading higher by about 1.5% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Publishing Stocks

