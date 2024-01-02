In trading on Tuesday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, up about 210.3% and shares of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals up about 51.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Voyager Therapeutics, trading up by about 24.6% and Ocugen, trading up by about 15.9% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

