News & Insights

Markets
LBPH

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

January 02, 2024 — 12:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, up about 210.3% and shares of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals up about 51.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Voyager Therapeutics, trading up by about 24.6% and Ocugen, trading up by about 15.9% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LBPH
NGM
VYGR
OCGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.