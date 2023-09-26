News & Insights

Markets
ICPT

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

September 26, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, up about 79.1% and shares of Applied Therapeutics up about 31.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Immunovant, trading up by about 100.9% and Glycomimetics, trading higher by about 12.4% on Tuesday.

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICPT
APLT
IMVT
GLYC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.