In trading on Tuesday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, up about 79.1% and shares of Applied Therapeutics up about 31.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Immunovant, trading up by about 100.9% and Glycomimetics, trading higher by about 12.4% on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

